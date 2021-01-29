Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.8% on the day, and up 4.30% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.75% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 2.27% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and PSX make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 0.31% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 12.69% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 12.42% year-to-date. TSLA makes up approximately 19.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.2% Materials -1.2% Services -1.7% Industrial -1.8% Financial -1.9% Consumer Products -2.0% Energy -2.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.