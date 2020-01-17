Markets
EOG

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 1.59% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.28% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., is down 2.71% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and COG make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.55% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.67% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 5.49% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and UAA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Energy -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG COG XLE COTY UAA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular