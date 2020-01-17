Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 1.59% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.28% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., is down 2.71% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and COG make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.55% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.67% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 5.49% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and UAA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Services +0.3% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Energy -0.8%

