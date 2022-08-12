Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 43.28% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.25% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 29.81% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and APA make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.11% on a year-to-date basis. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.87% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp, is down 15.97% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Materials +1.4% Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Services +1.0% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Energy +0.3%

