In trading on Friday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Azure Power Global, down about 10.1% and shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Scholastic, trading lower by about 11.5% and Ennis, trading lower by about 1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Publishing Stocks

