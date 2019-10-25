Friday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Friday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PG&E Corp (PCG), off about 26.4% and shares of Edison International (EIX) down about 8.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Ambev (ABEV), trading lower by about 5.9% and Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), trading lower by about 4%.

