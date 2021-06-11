Friday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, off about 9.2% and shares of Zovio down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 3.9% and Anglogold Ashanti, trading lower by about 3.3%.

