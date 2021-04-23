Friday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Meten Edtechx Education Group, off about 4.9% and shares of Arco Platform down about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Gold Standard Ventures, trading lower by about 3% and Integra Resources, trading lower by about 2.2%.

