Friday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

Published

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ata Creativity Global, down about 53.8% and shares of Universal Technical Institute down about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Vericity, trading lower by about 5.4% and Unum Group, trading lower by about 3.5%.

