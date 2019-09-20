Friday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Friday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Strategic Education (STRA), off about 6.5% and shares of Career Education Corp (CECO) off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Roku (ROKU), trading lower by about 20.9% and Eros International (EROS), trading lower by about 7.2%.

