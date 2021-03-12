Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ammo, down about 15.8% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions down about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by M.D.C. Holdings, trading lower by about 4.2% and Select Interior Concepts, trading lower by about 2.9%.

