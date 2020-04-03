Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Credit Services & Lending, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, credit services & lending shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of MR. Cooper Group, down about 31.2% and shares of Ocwen Financial down about 21.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 6.6% as a group, led down by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 13.4% and Emerald Holding, trading lower by about 12.3%.

