Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.2% and 10.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 0.73% year-to-date. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 17.95% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co., is down 13.67% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 8.01% on a year-to-date basis. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.66% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 4.68% year-to-date. Combined, APD and SEE make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.1% Financial +0.9% Healthcare -0.1% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Materials -1.0% Consumer Products -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.