Markets
CLX

Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.2% and 10.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 0.73% year-to-date. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 17.95% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co., is down 13.67% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 8.01% on a year-to-date basis. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.66% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 4.68% year-to-date. Combined, APD and SEE make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Financial +0.9%
Healthcare -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Utilities -0.7%
Industrial -0.7%
Materials -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX F IYK APD SEE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular