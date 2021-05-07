Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) and Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.87% year-to-date. Monster Beverage Corp , meanwhile, is down 2.48% year-to-date, and Kellogg Co is up 7.78% year-to-date. Combined, MNST and K make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, CME Group (Symbol: CME) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 28.29% on a year-to-date basis. CME Group, meanwhile, is up 11.47% year-to-date, and Unum Group is up 32.17% year-to-date. Combined, CME and UNM make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Services +1.6% Materials +1.4% Healthcare +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.