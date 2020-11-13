Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lantronix, down about 6.2% and shares of Digi International down about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are water utilities shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading lower by about 2.2% and Algonquin Power & Utilities, trading lower by about 0.9%.

