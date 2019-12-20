Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Digi International, off about 4.7% and shares of F5 Networks down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 5.7% and Asanko Gold, trading lower by about 4.8%.

