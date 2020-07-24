Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Computers

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Xerox Holdings (XRX), off about 5.8% and shares of Seagate Technology (STX) down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are computers shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by ScanSource (SCSC), trading lower by about 6% and Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading lower by about 5.4%.

