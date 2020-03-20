Friday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vector Group, off about 8.9% and shares of Universal off about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by American Water Works, trading lower by about 7.8% and Artesian Resources, trading lower by about 7.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.