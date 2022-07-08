In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal, off about 9.2% and shares of 22nd Century Group down about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 12.6% and GAMBLING.com Group, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Advertising Stocks

