In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kaleido Biosciences, down about 76.5% and shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals off about 31.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by FTC Solar, trading lower by about 16.8% and Shoals Technologies Group, trading lower by about 10.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

