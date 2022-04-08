Markets
KLDO

Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kaleido Biosciences, down about 76.5% and shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals off about 31.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by FTC Solar, trading lower by about 16.8% and Shoals Technologies Group, trading lower by about 10.1%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KLDO BCRX FTCI SHLS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular