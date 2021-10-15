Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, off about 15.4% and shares of NeuBase Therapeutics down about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Pearson, trading lower by about 14.4% and ExOne, trading lower by about 2.6%.

