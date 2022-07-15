In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of CEL-SCI, down about 13.6% and shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals down about 13.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by McEwen Mining, trading lower by about 11.2% and Gold Royalty, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Precious Metals

