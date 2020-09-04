Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cardiff Oncology, off about 20.2% and shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals off about 19.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 17.1% and LGI Homes, trading lower by about 7.3%.

