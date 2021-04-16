Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Editas Medicine, down about 15.4% and shares of Veracyte down about 14.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Trevena, trading lower by about 18.2% and Neximmune, trading lower by about 11.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.