In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, off about 9.6% and shares of Generation Bio down about 8.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Immuneering, trading lower by about 10.4% and Janux Therapeutics, trading lower by about 9.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

