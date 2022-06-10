Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caribou Biosciences, down about 31% and shares of Axcella Health off about 20.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led down by Fulcrum Therapeutics, trading lower by about 44.9% and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 22.3%.

