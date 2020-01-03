Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Auto Parts, Airlines

In trading on Friday, auto parts shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Veoneer (VNE), down about 11% and shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) off about 6.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Copa Holdings (CPA), trading lower by about 4.3% and American Airlines Group (AAL), trading lower by about 4.2%.

