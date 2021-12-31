Friday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Friday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings, down about 5.5% and shares of LMP Automotive Holdings off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Ondas Holdings, trading lower by about 2.8% and Hemisphere Media Group, trading lower by about 2.5%.

