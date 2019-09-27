Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services

In trading on Friday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), off about 9.4% and shares of Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) off about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Anaplan (PLAN), trading lower by about 7.8% and Medallia (MDLA), trading lower by about 7.8%.

