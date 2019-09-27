Markets
PRGS

Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), off about 9.4% and shares of Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) off about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Anaplan (PLAN), trading lower by about 7.8% and Medallia (MDLA), trading lower by about 7.8%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Information Technology Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRGS EIGI PLAN MDLA

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular