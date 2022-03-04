Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Textiles

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Capri Holdings, off about 13.3% and shares of ThredUp down about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by PVH, trading lower by about 10.7% and Ralph Lauren, trading lower by about 7.6%.

