Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vince Holding Corp (VNCE), off about 26.8% and shares of Stage Stores (SSI) down about 19.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Michael's Companies (MIK), trading lower by about 7.6% and Signet Jewelers (SIG), trading lower by about 6.2%.

