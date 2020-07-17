Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, down about 4.2% and shares of Chicos Fas down about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 2.6% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 1.5%.

