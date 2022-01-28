In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wheels UP Experience, down about 6.6% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings off about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Orla Mining, trading lower by about 4.6% and Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 4.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Precious Metals

