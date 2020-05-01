Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hub Group, down about 17.6% and shares of Latam Airlines Group down about 13% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 7.1% as a group, led down by Centennial Resource Development, trading lower by about 19.5% and SM Energy, trading lower by about 16.2%.

