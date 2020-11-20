Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Banking & Savings

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, down about 4.4% and shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes down about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Great Western Bancorp, trading lower by about 4.1% and Banc of California, trading lower by about 3.9%.

