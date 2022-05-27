Markets
DOLE

Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dole, off about 2.9% and shares of Nutrien down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Navios Maritime Holdings, trading lower by about 4.3% and Ardmore Shipping, trading lower by about 3.8%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOLE NTR NM ASC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular