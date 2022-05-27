In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dole, off about 2.9% and shares of Nutrien down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Navios Maritime Holdings, trading lower by about 4.3% and Ardmore Shipping, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Shipping Stocks

