Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers (SNDL), off about 26.7% and shares of Village Farms International (VFF) off about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Caledonia Mining Corporation (CMCL), trading lower by about 10.1% and GAU (GAU), trading lower by about 4.9%.

