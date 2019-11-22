Markets
SNDL

Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers, off about 9.2% and shares of Village Farms International down about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 7.6% and Pyxus International, trading lower by about 4.2%.

