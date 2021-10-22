Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of S&W Seed, down about 6.2% and shares of Sundial Growers Inchares off about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Metacrine, trading lower by about 56.7% and Agenus, trading lower by about 21.8%.

