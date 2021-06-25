Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Airlines

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adecoagro, off about 8.3% and shares of Sundial Growers down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by FedEx, trading lower by about 4.4% and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading lower by about 2.8%.

