Friday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Embraer, down about 12% and shares of Triumph Group off about 10% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Whiting Petroleum, trading lower by about 28.6% and Petroleo Brasileiro, trading lower by about 10.9%.

