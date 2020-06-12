Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of MDC Partners, down about 3.8% and shares of Izea Worldwide down about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Gold Standard Ventures, trading lower by about 3.2% and Gold Fields Limited, trading lower by about 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.