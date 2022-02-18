In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Magnite, off about 9.8% and shares of Nextplay Technologies off about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Roku, trading lower by about 27.4% and Roblox, trading lower by about 9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Entertainment Stocks

