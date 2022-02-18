Markets
MGNI

Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Entertainment Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Magnite, off about 9.8% and shares of Nextplay Technologies off about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Roku, trading lower by about 27.4% and Roblox, trading lower by about 9%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Entertainment Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Entertainment Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGNI NXTP ROKU RBLX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular