Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings, down about 22% and shares of Izea Worldwide down about 17.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 5.8% as a group, led down by Acorda Therapeutics, trading lower by about 26.8% and Allovir, trading lower by about 18.4%.

