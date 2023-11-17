Friday Recovery for Cotton Futures

Cotton is trading 13 to 78 points in the black for Friday’s midday. Dec is set to close the week with a 188 point gain so far, following the 12.7 cent loss from 90c at the start of September.

Export Sales data from FAS had 328,347 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 11/9. The weekly report listed commitments at 7.26m RBs, down from 8.8 million last year.

The Cotlook A Index was 15 points lower to 90.90 cents/lb. The Seam reported 6,796 bales on 11/14 for an average gross price of 77.89 cents/lb. The new AWP is 64.23 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 79.17, up 49 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 81.64, up 76 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 82.25, up 62 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.