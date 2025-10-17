Friday Pre-markets Fighting Out of the Red

Friday, October 17, 2025



Pre-market futures had been wallowing in the red during early morning trading, but are heading toward positive territory an hour ahead of the opening bell. Yesterday brought a significant drop, especially in small-cap stocks, from all-time highs earlier in the week. Regional banks reporting multi-million-dollar defaults gave pause to investors looking to push the Russell 2000 higher.



Without economic data — now entering its third week of non-reportage due to the federal government shutdown — we are not getting a gauge of improvements, or lack thereof, is some key metrics. Today would have brought us Housing Starts and Building Permits (both at 1.31 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units a month ago), Import and Export prices and Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.



To the extent that U.S./China trade negotiations are a sticking point for driving domestic markets higher — and there isn’t a lot of evidence that points this direction — there is some good news: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will reportedly be speaking with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng later today. Perhaps we’ll see some cooler heads prevail. Where President Trump last left things, he was going to raise tariffs on Chinese imports another +100%.





Q3 Earnings This Morning: AXP, FITB



AXP saw good business among its well-heeled clientele in Q3, reporting strong demand for its Platinum-level credit card. The company posted earnings of $4.14 per share — +4.55% higher than the $3.96 for the Zacks consensus and $3.49 per share reported in the year-ago quarter — on revenues of $18.43 billion, which came in +2.4% better than analysts were expecting. Shares had only been up +9% year to date, but are adding to that this morning. For more on AXP’s earnings, click here.

Fifth Third Bank FITB, fresh off its announcement last week that it will be acquiring Comerica CMA for $10.9 billion, outpaced estimates in its Q3 report ahead of the bell this morning. Earnings of 93 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus of 87 cents by +6.9%, and even higher than the year-ago 85 cents per share. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat estimates by +0.51%. Shares were trading negative for the national bank year to date, but shares are +2.5% this morning. For more on FITB’s earnings, click here.





What to Expect from the Stock Market Next Week



Again, the federal government shutdown is keeping key data from our market understanding. Assuming the shutdown continues through next week, we’ll be missing out on Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for September, including a fresh Inflation Rate. Our last look was teetering on the brink of a 3-handle: +2.9%, up from +2.3% just a few months previously.Thankfully, Q3 earnings season heats up next week. Not only do the numbers of companies reporting increase, but we’ll finally get to some material effects of current tariff policy — that which bank earnings of the past week or so have been devoid of. To wit, we’ll see results for KO and MMM , to name a few — and that’s only Tuesday!

