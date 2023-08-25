Friday Morning Cotton Quotes Higher

Cotton futures are starting off Friday with more double digit gains. Front month cotton futures were up by 27 to 59 points at the Thursday close. October was 12 points in the red, as the market outlier. There is no carry or inverse Oct to Dec.

The Export Sales report showed 38.9k RBs of old crop cotton was booked during the week ending 8/17. New crop sales came in at 52.8k RBs. USDA reported 204k RBs of cotton was shipped leaving total old crop commitments at 5.17m RBs through the first 3 weeks of reporting. New crop commitments were at 344k RBs ahead of 24/25.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/23 was 30 points higher to 94.4 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.09, up 27 points, currently up 53 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.04, up 35 points, currently up 41 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.01, up 41 points, currently up 38 points

