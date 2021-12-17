Friday Market Update: Why Are Tech Stocks Down Today?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re diving into why tech stocks are down today in our Friday market update.

The blow to tech stocks, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), started yesterday and it’s connected to the Federal Reserve’s recent actions. That includes announcing a winddown of asset purchases, as well as plans for several interest rate hikes next year.

So why are tech stocks down today because of this? It looks like investors are switching away from growth-oriented stocks. Instead, it appears that those traders are switching over to more consumer-oriented stocks.

Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said the following the CNBC about why tech stocks are down today.

“As the Federal Reserve turns more hawkish and expectations for higher interest rates rise, investors are lowering exposure to growth stocks. Typically, growth stocks exhibit a higher duration compared to value stocks because a higher proportion of their cash flows will be received in the more distant future.”

Of course, another factor that’s coming into play is the Covid-19 Omicron variant. This has continued to weigh on the market as the fear of lockdowns is scaring investors away from certain stocks. That helps explain why tech stocks, as well as other stocks are down today.

The current worry from investors also includes Omicron spreading quickly over the holiday season. Some experts are warning of a Covid-19 blizzard over the winter that will infect millions. Even so, it’s worth noting that the effects of Omicron are mild and aren’t likely to result in hospitalization or death.

