Friday Loss Limits Corn’s Weekly Gain

After a wide (19 ½c) ranged week, mostly via Monday, Dec futures ended a net 3 cents higher. Friday’s session itself left the board 4 ¼ to 8 cents in the red.

CFTC reported managed money on a 163,486 contract net short as of 11/14. That 5,102 contract weaker net short for the week, driven by net new buying. The commercial corn traders were 5,664 contracts more net short via net new selling to 34,173 contracts.

USDA’s weekly Ethanol report showed the cash market was mostly weaker within 5c of UNCH ranging from $1.70/gal to $1.93/gal regionally. DDGS prices were higher by $2-$12/ton ranging from $190 to $235 regionally. The cash corn oil trade was mostly 1-4 cents stronger, with W. IA and IL down a penny for the week. Prices were shown from 52 to 59 cents/lb.

The latest forecast from the International Grains Council put world corn production at 1.223 billion MT, a 4 MMT increase from October’s outlook. Stocks increased by 2 MMT with trade grabbing the other 2, to 285 and 171 MMT respectively.

Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reduced the planted area for corn by 3% to 7.1m HA (~17.6m acres).

AgRural reported the 1st crop Brazilian corn planting reached 76% complete in the C-S region, that is 10ppts more through the week and is faster than the 70% last year. Refinitiv lowered their forecast for Brazilian corn production by 3% to 121.3 MMT – citing delayed 1st crop planting.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.67, down 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.41 7/8, down 7 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.85 1/4, down 8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.96, down 7 1/2 cents,

