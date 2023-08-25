Friday Hogs Limiting Week’s Draw Down

Front month lean hog futures are trading higher on Friday, limiting the pullback for the week. Midday quotes are up 7 to 52 cents so far, though Dec is still at a net $2.20 loss for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 77 cents weaker on Thursday afternoon to $87.65. CME’s 8/23 Lean Hog Index was shown at $96.40, down by another 97 cents. ell another 67 cents on 8/22 to $97.37.

Pork cutout futures are also higher at midday with gains of as much as $2.17. USDA’s AM National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell by $10.55 as bellies dropped an entire $53.78! That had the cutout at $94.37 for Friday morning. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.882m head, compared to 1.884m last week and 1.926m head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $81.875, up $1.400,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $73.675, up $1.775

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $94.050, up $2.025,

