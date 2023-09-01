Friday Hog Futures Finished Higher

Lean hog futures closed out the last trade day of the week up by 27 to 52 cents across the front months. Dec contracts closed $2.57 higher for the week. Through the month of August, Dec fell by $2.97. The National Average Base Hog quote for Friday afternoon was 7 cents weaker at $80.06. CME’s Lean Hog Index was $1.41 lower on 8/30 to $89.26.

The Commitment of Traders report had managed money funds covering shorts in lean hogs during the week that ended 8/29. That extended the group’s net long by 5,253 contracts to 26,662.

Pork cutout futures closed Friday 35 cents to $1.47 higher. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.48 higher in the Friday PM report to $93.70. USDA estimates the weekly hog slaughter under federal inspection as 2.388m head through Saturday. That is 107k head lighter for the week, but is up 18k head from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter remains 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $83.050, up $0.500,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.600, up $0.275

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $94.125, up $0.350,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

